Kurla murder case: Police release photos of 2 suspects

POLICE have released photographs of two suspects in the Kurla murder case in which the body of a 12-year-old boy was found inside an abandoned suitcase neat Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla on January 8. This comes after the arrest of one suspect, believed to be a porter at the terminus, earlier in February.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Tilak Nagar police had arrested a suspect in connection with the case on February 1. The man was apprehended on the basis on CCTV footage from the parcel platform of the LTT terminus where he was seen dragging the suitcase in which the body of the minor victim was found.

However, following interrogation, police believes that the suspect was not directly involved in the murder of the boy. The suspect had maintained in his interrogation that he had found the suitcase near the terminus and dragged it along the platform thinking it might have some valuables. When he saw the body of the boy inside, he got scared and fled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, believed to be at least 12 years of age, has not yet been identified. Postmortem had revealed that the victim was strangulated. According to the police, the accused had cupped the victim’s nose and mouth and suffocated the boy. A nearby resident had spotted the abandoned bag on a farm near LTT and informed police.