Kurla: 21-year-old ‘strangles’ wife, detained along with mother

A 21-YEAR-OLD man was detained on Saturday for allegedly strangulating his wife to death at Kurla. Police have also detained the mother of the accused, Rafiullah Khan, on suspicion that she helped him pass off the murder as a suicide. The deceased has been identified as Noorjahan (18). An FIR on charges of murder has been registered against unknown persons. An officer associated with the probe said Rafiullah had married Noorjahan a year ago. “They used to have frequent fights. Rafiullah did not like her interacting with others when he was away at work. On Friday afternoon, after a fight, he allegedly throttled her to death at their Kurla residence.”

Following this, Rafiullah and his mother took the deceased to Sion hospital, where they claimed that Noorjahan had hanged herself. Suspecting that something was amiss, the hospital informed the Kurla police. When questioned by the police, Rafiullah confessed to the murder, an officer said.

The officer added, “Rafiullah said that he did not like his wife interacting with others in the locality in his absence. When she did not follow his instructions, he decided to get rid of her.”

The officer said they are trying to find out if the accused’s mother had helped him pass off the murder as suicide. “If we find evidence, she too will be named in the FIR,” the officer added.

