HC gives state two more weeks to file probe report

The Bombay High Court on Monday gave a last chance to the state government to file a report on the probe conducted by it into the disproportionate assets case against former president of Mumbai Congress, Kripashankar Singh. The court has given two more weeks time to file the report.

“The first order asking you to file report on the probe was given on October 12. Since then you have just been seeking time. Now we are giving you two weeks more. This is the last chance,” said Justice, Ranjit More.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by activist Tulsidas Nair seeking a CBI probe against Singh, claiming the state had not carried out a proper probe in the case. In 2013, EOW registered an FIR against Kripashankar for wealth disproportionate to his income, following HC directions.