Kripashankar DA case: HC gives govt 2 weeks to file probe report

Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday gave Maharashtra government last chance to file a report on its probe in the alleged disproportionate assets case against former Mumbai Congress chief Kripashankar Singh.

A division bench of justices R V More and Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi took strong exception to government not filing its report despite several directions to do so since October last year.

“The first order asking you (government) to file report on the probe was given on October 12. Since then you have just been seeking time. Now we are giving you two weeks more. This is the last chance,” Justice More said. The bench was hearing a petition filed by activist Tulsidas Nair seeking CBI probe against Singh while claiming that state machinery has not done proper probe in the case.

In 2013, a special investigation team of Economic Offences Wing of the city police had registered an FIR against Singh for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income, following the high court’s directions.