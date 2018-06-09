Koregaon Bhima violence: Gadling admitted to hospital for high blood pressure

Police said Gadling’s condition was stable and he had undergone some medical tests. Police said Gadling’s condition was stable and he had undergone some medical tests.

Surendra Gadling, one of the five accused arrested by Pune City Police over alleged Maoist links, was on Friday admitted to the Sassoon General Hosital after he complained of high blood pressure. Gadling was admitted to a hospital in the early hours of Friday, after he complained of ill health. Police said Gadling’s condition was stable and he had undergone some medical tests.

Gadling, a lawyer from Nagpur, and the four other accused were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case filed over Elgaar Parishad, a one-day conference held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31. As per the complainant in the case, the “provocative speeches” at the conference, which was organised to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, led to the violent clashes the next day at Koregaon Bhima.

Police had said the five accused — Gadling, Elgaar Parishad organiser Sudhir Dhawale, Delhi-based activist Rona Wilson, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut, a former Prime Minister Rural Development (PMRD) Fellow, had been arrested over evidence of “Maoist links”. They have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

All of them were produced before a special court in Pune on Thursday and remanded to police custody till June 14.

