Koregaon-Bhima violence: 20,000 Dalits gather at Azad Maidan, demand Sambhaji Bhide’s arrest

AS ABOUT 20,000 Dalits gathered at Azad Maidan on Monday to demand the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged role in inciting the Koregaon-Bhima violence on January 1, the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, led by Prakash Ambedkar, once again flexed muscle and threatened to gather in the city again if action was not taken against Bhide.

Founder of Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan, Bhide, along with former corporator and founder of Samastha Hindu Aghadi, Milind Ekbote, is named in a case filed by the Pune Police after the riots on January 1 and 2. Ekbote was arrested recently after his anticipatory bail petition was rejected by the apex court, and is now in judicial custody.

“The government should take note of the anger among the people for not arresting Bhide. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to take action against a Bhide supporter who had threatened him on social media. We hope they will also take action against Bhide. We warn the state government today that it should not force us to return to the city. If we do, we will not leave without getting what we want,” said Ambedkar, while addressing the crowd at Azad Maidan on Monday evening.

On Monday, supporters of the Bahaman Mahasangh gathered at Azad Maidan around 11 am. As busloads of protesters arrived from across the state, and Vapi, Navsari and Surat in Gujarat, the crowd grew. The protest also received support from the Communist Party of India, the Peasants and Workers Party, the Sambhaji Brigade and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Ambedkar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask the state government to arrest Bhide. “Modi shared Bhide’s photo along with him on Chhatrapati Shivaji birth anniversary. Bhide may be their guru but we have nothing to do with him. As Bhide is behind the violence, we expect him to be arrested,” said Ambedkar, urging the crowd to prepare to reject the current regime in elections.

Sarjerao Waghmare, president of the Koregaon Bhima Vijayaran Stambh Seva Samiti, said action must also be taken against the few gram panchayats who observed a bandh on January 1. “They observed bandh to ensure that Dalits visiting the memorial do not get any facilities such as water. Also, supporters of Bhide and Ekbote from the Vadhu Budruk village should be arrested,” said Waghmare.

“Bhide enjoys government support, which is why he is not being arrested. Nobody is above the law. He should be arrested,” said Anand Alhat, a retired government official from Hadapsar in Pune who joined the protest early on Monday.

