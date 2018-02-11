Koregaon Bhima violence: Congress criticises inclusion of chief secy in probe panel

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “The investigation should have been by a sitting judge and not a retired judge. The chief minister had promised investigation would be through sitting judge.” Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “The investigation should have been by a sitting judge and not a retired judge. The chief minister had promised investigation would be through sitting judge.”

The decision of the state government to appoint a judicial commission to probe the Koregaon Bhima violence headed by retired Justice Jai Narayan Patel has been criticised by the opposition Congress as a farce. The government Friday announced a two-member panel headed by Patel and chief secretary Sumit Mullick to thoroughly investigate the Koregaon Bhima incident in Pune district last month.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “The investigation should have been by a sitting judge and not a retired judge. The chief minister had promised investigation would be through sitting judge.” Vikhe-Patil also objected to inclusion of the chief secretary in the probe panel. He said, “The chief secretary is part of the government. His inclusion raises a question mark on an impartial probe.”

MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant described the judicial probe as a “farce”. He said, “The chief minister had promised the investigation would be through sitting Judge. Although it is the prerogative of the chief justice to decide, Bhima Koregaon should have been considered as a special case.”

He added, “In 2002, the apex court had said that a sitting judge could be spared for judicial commissioninvestigation in rare cases. Considering Bhima Koregaon’s sensitivity, it should have been headed by a sitting judge.”

