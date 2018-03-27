Koregaon-Bhima violence: CM vows ‘stern action against those found guilty’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The government will not hesitate to take action against those found guilty in Koregaon-Bhima violence, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the meeting with Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar.

Ambedkar-led delegation met Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhawan along with a series of issues, including action against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged role in violence in Pune’s Koregaon-Bhima violence on January 1.

The meeting was held shortly after Ambedkar led a Dalit morcha to demand arrest of Bhide at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Responding to Ambedkar’s demands, Fadnavis said they would look into all the charges within eight days.

A senior leader, who was present during the meeting said, “Fadnavis told Ambedkar that the police are probing into the incident. All the aspects are being thoroughly investigated.” He said, “If there is even an iota of proof to suggest the role of any individual, the government will not hesitate to take stern action.” “Irrespective of the political parties or ideologies or mighty connections, if there is even a single streak of evidence to substantiate the allegations, which are being raised, government will act,” he said.

Ambedkar said, “I have submitted a clipping, which was posted on the Facebook account of an activist belonging to Bhide’s organisation. In that post, they had even targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I brought this serious aspect to the CM’s notice and urged him to immediately crack the whip against the individual and get to the master mind of such post.”

He added, “We believe government is reluctant to act against Bhide, because he enjoys patronage from top leaders of the BJP and RSS.”

