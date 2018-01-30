Latest News

Korean national held with 15 kg gold at Mumbai airport

Accused Kim Youngjin was found to be wearing a white vest with 18 pockets. Customs officials said that 15 gold bars, each weighing a kilo and valued at Rs 1 crore, were found inside his vest. 

Mumbai | Published: January 30, 2018
A Korean national was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Monday morning with 15 kilograms of gold concealed inside a specially designed vest. Accused Kim Youngjin had arrived in Mumbai from Hong Kong and was caught by the Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs.

He was found to be wearing a white vest with 18 pockets. Customs officials said that 15 gold bars, each weighing a kilo and valued at Rs 1 crore, were found inside his vest.

