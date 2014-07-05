Kings XI Punjab official saw Preity-Ness ‘spat’

The Marine Drive police late on Thursday night recorded the statement of an official of Kings XI Punjab in connection with the ongoing row between actor Preity Zinta and businessman Ness Wadia.

Zinta had, on June 12, registered a complaint with the police alleging that Wadia had molested her at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai after the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Superkings. The police said Tara Sharma, a team management staff member with Kings XI Punjab, which is partly owned by Zinta, recorded her statement with the Marine Drive police. “Her statement was affirmative with Zinta’s version of the sequence of events on the day of the alleged offence. Sharma’s statement is important as she is an independent witness in the case. She has not been named by either Zinta or Wadia,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Ravindra Shisve.

Shisve added that Sharma, in her statement, admitted to have witnessed Wadia screaming at Zinta during an arguement over seating arrangement.

The police said Shailesh Gupta was also an important witness in the case as he was seated in the same aisle as Zinta. He is expected to record his statement soon. “Two more witnesses, who are among the nine witnesses named by Wadia, are expected to record their statements soon,” Shisve said. ens

