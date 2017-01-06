Kin of security guard killed in 2010 road mishap gets Rs 16 lakh

A district motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 16.53 lakh compensation to the kin of a security guard, who was killed in a road mishap in 2010.

President of the tribunal S M Gavhane, in his recent order, directed the owner of the vehicle involved in the accident, Raviraj Shetty, and insurance firm Reliance General Insurance Co Ltd to jointly make the payment.

The claimants in their application stated before the tribunal that Ganesh Chaturi, then 26, worked as a security personnel in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai with a private security agency and used to draw a monthly salary of Rs 7,000.

On November 17, 2010, while he was crossing the Panvel-Sion highway at Turbe through zebra crossing, a speeding car travelling from Panvel knocked him down, killing him on the spot. He was survived by wife and two children. The case was decided ex-parte against the car owner as he failed to appear before the tribunal, while the insurance company contested the case.

“Copy of panchanama of the spot shows that the accident took place on the road as contended by the applicants. It is stated in the FIR that the mishap occurred when the deceased was crossing the road. Thus, the driver was required to take care while driving and he could have avoided the accident,” the judge said.

“On the basis of documents submitted, an inference can be drawn that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving. Post-mortem report shows that death of the deceased was caused due to ‘shock and hemorrhage due to multiple injuries’,” the tribunal observed.