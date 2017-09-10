Kidnapping of 3-year-old: CCTV shows boy being carried away by man

The boy, Raghu Shinde, was reported missing after his family failed to locate him on the morning of September 6. (Representational Image) The boy, Raghu Shinde, was reported missing after his family failed to locate him on the morning of September 6. (Representational Image)

A Three-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Vashi earlier this week has been spotted on CCTV footage, being carried away by a suspected drug addict who boarded a Panvel-bound train. The boy, Raghu Shinde, was reported missing after his family failed to locate him on the morning of September 6. He lived with his family in a slum outside Kerala House in Vashi, the police said.

His family registered a missing person’s complaint at Vashi police station. As the police investigated the boy’s disappearance, they found footage of him being carried off by an unidentified man on platform 3. In the footage, the man, who is seen walking unsteadily, carries the boy is his arms and boards a train headed towards Panvel at 1.03 pm.

Ashok Landage, senior inspector, Vashi police station, said that judging by the way the man walked, he could be a drug addict. The police have circulated the short video clip across Navi Mumbai to try and trace the boy, said Landage.

He added that Raghu was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a ring in his right ear when he was kidnapped from his home. The Vashi police have booked the unidentified man for kidnapping.

