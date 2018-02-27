Khwaja Yunus ‘Custody Death’: 4 cops move court, oppose plea to make them stand trial

Khwaja Yunus, a software engineer, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in 2002 as an accused in the Ghatkopar 2002 blast case, and was allegedly killed while in custody. Khwaja Yunus, a software engineer, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in 2002 as an accused in the Ghatkopar 2002 blast case, and was allegedly killed while in custody.

OVER TWO weeks after the prosecution sought to make four more policemen stand trial for the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, the latter moved an application opposing the plea. Praful Bhosale (retired as ACP Crime Branch), Rajaram Vhanmane (currently senior police inspector at Dindoshi police station), Ashok Khot (currently senior police inspector at crime branch unit 5) and Hemant Desai (till recently a senior police inspector at the Local Arms unit) approached the court Monday seeking that the prosecution’s plea seeking to make them accused in the case be dismissed.

Yunus, a software engineer, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in 2002 as an accused in the Ghatkopar 2002 blast case, and was allegedly killed while in custody. The police claim that he had escaped from custody on January 6, 2003, but his co-accused had told the court that he had seen Yunus being assaulted, based on which an FIR was registered. While four other policemen are currently facing the trial, the prosecution moved an application on February 8 seeking that the four policemen mentioned above also be made to stand trial after the first prosecution witness told the court during his deposition last month that he had seen Yunus being assaulted by them.

During the last hearing, the court had directed that all records regarding the case pertaining to the four men, including previous orders by various courts, be produced before it. Even before the court took cognisance of the application, the four policemen approached the court seeking its dismissal. Advocate Subhash Jha, representing the four, claimed that the prosecution’s application could not be considered. “It is well settled in law that something which cannot be done directly can certainly not be done indirectly and that is precisely what the prosecution is trying to do by filing an application while the HC has already decided on the matter and the appeal against it is pending before the Supreme Court,” he submitted before the court.

The application said since the Maharashtra government had already rejected sanction to prosecute the four and the Bombay High Court had concluded that the sanctioning authority had considered all possible aspects of the matter before rejecting the sanction, there was no merit in the application made by special public prosecutor Dhiraj Mirajkar.

In a petition filed before the Bombay High Court, Yunus’s mother Aasiya Sayed had sought a directive to prosecute the four policemen and demanded their suspension. After the HC rejected the prayer in 2012, she filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court, which is currently pending. The prosecution had claimed that notwithstanding these developments, in the light of the evidence that came before the court during the witness deposition against the four policemen, they can be summoned to stand trial under Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Mirajkar had previously submitted before the court that the say of the accused would not be required while deciding the application as per provisions of the CrPC.

After hearing Jha, the court directed the prosecution to file its say while clarifying that it did not mean it was taking cognizance of the plea. “The court has not taken cognizance of the prosecution’s application. The applicants to submit as to how their application is maintainable and what is their locus standi before cognizance of the application is taken under CrPC,” the court said. It will hear the matter on March 6.

