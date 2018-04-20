Khwaja Yunus ‘custodial death’: Decision to make cops stand trial on hold till SC issues order, says court

Yunus, a 27-year-old software engineer from Parbhani, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in December 2002, for his alleged role in the Ghatkopar bomb blast. (File) Yunus, a 27-year-old software engineer from Parbhani, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in December 2002, for his alleged role in the Ghatkopar bomb blast. (File)

THE DECISION on whether to make four policemen stand trial for the alleged custodial death of Khwaja Yunus in 2003 will be on hold till the Supreme Court issues an order in the case, the sessions court said on Thursday. The court was hearing an application moved by former special public prosecutor Dhiraj Mirajkar on February 8, seeking four policemen accused in the case be made to stand trial. The government had earlier refused to sanction prosecution of the officers. Thursday’s order comes two days after the Maharashtra government removed Mirajkar and sought disposal of his plea, citing that an application in this regard, moved by Yunus’ mother, is at present pending before the Supreme Court.

The court on Thursday also said since there is no stay on the case, recording evidence of witnesses will continue. Yunus, a 27-year-old software engineer from Parbhani, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in December 2002, for his alleged role in the Ghatkopar bomb blast earlier that month. The first prosecution witness, the then co-accused of Yunus who was subsequently acquitted, had told the court in January this year that he had seen Yunus being stripped and beaten up with belts by policemen. He had claimed that he had seen Yunus vomiting blood and named four policemen who he claimed had assaulted Yunus.

Based on this, Mirajkar had submitted that since custodial torture is not part of official duty, the policemen can be made to stand trial under section 319 of Criminal Procedure Code, without government sanction. While 14 policemen were named by the state CID as accused, the state government had given sanction to prosecute only four. Yunus’ mother had challenged this before the Bombay High Court, which ruled in 2012 that the sanctioning authority’s decision to not grant sanction was correct. Yunus’ mother went on to challenge the order in the SC, which is yet to hear the case.

On Tuesday, the state government, through chief public prosecutor Lata Chheda, had informed the court that Mirajkar’s appointment has been cancelled. On Thursday, Chheda told the court that Mirajkar had made the application to make the four policemen accused “without consulting the state”. The court, however, said that Mirajkar was appointed by the state to represent it and “had every right to represent the state in the matter”.

The defence advocate for the four policemen — Praful Bhosale (retired as ACP Crime Branch), Rajaram Vhanmane (currently senior inspector at Dindoshi police station), Ashok Khot (currently senior inspector at crime branch unit 5) and Hemant Desai (till recently a senior inspector at the Local Arms unit) — said that Mirajkar’s application amounted to “gross contempt of court” and that he had tried to get a “backdoor entry” to make the men accused, even as the matter is pending before the SC. Following this, sessions Judge VS Padalkar said: “Application of both sides (Mirajkar and the four policemen) to be kept in abeyance till final Supreme Court order.” He said the issue of whether the policemen should be given an opportunity to be heard on the application of being made accused cannot be taken into consideration as the matter is pending before the SC. It will hear the case on May 21.

