Kharif MSP will empower farmers: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Agriculture reforms making the Minimum Support Price (MSP) one and a half times the cost of production for all notified kharif crops is likely to have larger political ramifications than economics in the context of Maharashtra.

According to many, the move takes the steam off the Congress-NCP and BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena whose main demand against the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state was ensuring MSP to farmers. The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana led by Raju Shetti had parted ways with the BJP on demand of MSP. MSP was also the main plank at Opposition rallies — as also Maratha protests for reservation and farmers’ unrest — in the state.

“The decision to extend the MSP to all kharif crops…is truly historic. It would be a step towards economic empowerment of farmers and higher growth in rural economy, which would have a positive impact on the overall Gross State Domestic Product,” Fadnavis said while talking to the media. The state had earlier said legislation would be brought in to make non-complaince to MSP a punishable offence.

At present, MSP is confined to select farm produce such as paddy (Rs 1,470), jowar (Rs 1,625), wheat (Rs 1,625), maize (Rs 1,365), bajra (Rs 1,330), gram (Rs 4,000), tur (Rs 5,050), moong (Rs 5,225), sunflower (Rs 3,950), soybean (Rs 2,775), groundnut (Rs 4,220), cotton (Rs 4,160), masoor (Rs 3,900), ragi (Rs 1,725), sesame (Rs 5,000), niger seed (Rs 3,825) and mustard (Rs 3,700).

The state government has already implemented the reforms in the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) to facilitate farmers to sell their goods in the open market. But it was confronted with two major challenges related to MSP and higher institutional credit.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said: “MSP was our long-standing demand. But unless it is implemented and brings benefits to farmers, it would prove futile.”

Raju Shetti said: “The government must ensure that MSP is not misused by traders at the cost of farmers. It must serve the small and poor farmers.”

