Khalapur tehsildar caught by ACB while ‘taking bribe’

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Khalapur tehsildar while he was allegedly taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Thursday.

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Khalapur tehsildar while he was allegedly taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Thursday. Later, he was arrested by Khalapur police. According to sources, the accused, Rajendra Chavhan, was arrested after a 38-year-old man complained to the ACB. “He had demanded the money for a senior officer in Karjat. The complainant had some property related matter pending for approval. The tehsildar demanded the money to get a favourable decision,” a senior officer from the ACB said.

The complaint had been submitted on April 5 and the tehsildar was caught on April 19. “We have filed a case under relevant sections at Khalapur police station. We will enquire if he demanded the money for another officer. Probe is on,” said the officer.

