Maharashtra Khadi board focusing on village industry to boost local businesses

Representational Image/ PTI Representational Image/ PTI

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries (MSKVI) board has drawn up a detailed plan to revive the state’s declining home-based and village industries. From training natural bee collectors to increasing Khadi production through solar charkha, the MSKVI board has lined up a slew of projects to boost local businesses. Following the iconic brand of Kolhapuri chappals, the board now focuses on bee-keepers from Western Ghats, potters from Bhadravati in Chandrapur and women Khadi weavers from Amravati, among others.

While the revival programme had been in the pipeline for the last two years, it actually began with a workshop organised for artisans and those producing Kolhapuri chappals on May 5 this year to understand the problems faced by them. The MSKVI board decided to start with Kolhapuri chappals.

“Many of these products have for decades established the identity of the regions they are manufactured in. With the decline of these businesses, not just the identity of that region is lost but thousands of people associated with the industry lose employment too. Our aim is to boost these businesses, explore online market for these locally manufactured products and also make them available for international buyers,” said Bipin Jagtap, deputy CEO of the MSKVI board. Aiming to support natural honey collectors and beekeepers, and boost the production of organic honey, the board will train them.

Currently, there are around 200 beekeepers in Ajara, Bhudargad and Radhanagri regions in Kolhapur district and Mahabaleshwar in Satara district. “We have already set up beekeeping centres in these areas. Apart from this, we managed to get a certification from the National Organic Certified Agency (NOCA) in 2014-15, which will be renewed every year,” said Jagtap.

Maharashtra is one of the states where natural honey collectors are paid the most. According to Japtap, the government buys organic honey at the rate of Rs 350 per kg and pays additional Rs 50 (15%) from the profit share. Officials said the board had already received Rs 3 crore for honey development project under which beekeepers and natural honey collectors from the Western Ghats would be trained.

To support potters at Bhadravati, the board has started creating clusters to develop the industry. “The potters are well appreciated but their work needs to reach the international market. Hence, we are working at elevating the brand value of their products,” said an MSKVI official.

The board has been considering cluster development for the promotion of Khadi and other village industries. MSKVI is the nodal agency for promoting cluster development at large scale.Last year, the state government distributed 130 solar charkhas among Scheduled Caste women associated with Kasturba Mahila Bachat Gat in Amravati. “Solar charkha is a technology innovation and a revolution in the Khadi sector. This will not just help boost Khadi production but also help out weavers,” said S Dalvi, associated with the Kasturba Mahila Bachat Gat (self-help group).

An MSKVI official said the objective was to provide employment to these women under the social security scheme and at the same time increase Khadi sales. “For the past many years, there has been a decline in the number of weavers associated with Khadi, due to low wages, dearth of artisans, and less productivity. For quite some time, the area remained neglected, or we could say didn’t get as much attention as it required,” said the official.

He added: “On the lines of the Centre, the state government has plans to introduce more solar charkhas. We believe solar charkha will not only increase the productivity but also decrease the strain on local weavers by generating upto Rs 8,000 a month for these workers.” According to the self-help group, the traditional hand spinning wheel could hardly fetch Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 a month.

The officials said solar charkhas would also be more feasible, financially, for the state government. “To employ one person at a textile mill with 25,000 spindles, the capital cost is around Rs 60 lakh. In case of solar charkha, the cost is only around Rs 70,000. The move is environment-friendly, will support women weavers and at the same time increase productivity,” said Jagtap.

There are 120 such industries in Maharashtra that are currently linked with the board. “The board will bring these products under Khadi brand and enable them to survive. We will support these artisans and workers’ businesses in the form of technical guidance and workshops from time to time,” said Jagtap.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now