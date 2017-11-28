Key eyewitness in J Dey murder case untraced, dropped from trial

Journalist J Dey (File Photo) Journalist J Dey (File Photo)

The prosecution in the J Dey murder case Monday informed the court that the key eyewitness remains untraceable and has therefore been dropped as a witness from the trial. Last month, the court was informed that despite issuing summons to the only eyewitness in the case, a security guard, he could not be located to serve the summons.

On Monday, CBI special prosecutor Pradip Gharat told the court that the non-bailable warrant issued could not be executed as the eyewitness was not available at the address given by him. As per initial investigation by the Mumbai police, the witness was the one who had told the police that he had seen four men come on two motorbikes in Powai, and one of them shot at Dey. “We informed the court that the witness is not traceable despite efforts. The non-bailable warrant against the witness remained unexecuted and hence was returned to court,” Gharat said.

This month, the prosecution had sought time to find the witness and bring him before the court. The court had directed that the witness be brought within the time that other remaining witnesses are examined. Gharat had told the court that they would attempt to bring the witness in 15 days.

In September, after it was brought to the notice of the court that one of the witnesses was being threatened, the court had ordered protection for four witnesses, including the untraced eyewitness. The CBI, however, could not trace him even to provide him protection.

Dey, a senior journalist with the tabloid Mid-Day, was shot dead by four unidentified gunmen near his house at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, in 2011. The CBI claims the murder was ordered by gangster Chhota Rajan over Dey’s proposed books and ‘defamatory’ articles, which the gangster felt showed him in poor light.

So far, over 100 witnesses have been examined in the case, with former commissioner of police Arup Patnaik deposing on Monday on the sanction granted for invoking sections under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

