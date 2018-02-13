Kenyan Airways ‘crew member’ held with gold worth Rs 6 crore

A person who was to allegedly receive the gold bars has also been arrested. (Representational) A person who was to allegedly receive the gold bars has also been arrested. (Representational)

The Air Intelligence Unit, with help of Sahar police, arrested an alleged crew member of Kenyan Airways after gold worth Rs 6 crores was found in his possession. The accused, Abdalla Ali Said, was arrested from a seven-star hotel after he arrived in the city from Nairobi on Saturday.

A person who was to allegedly receive the gold bars has also been arrested. Terming it one of the biggest gold seizure, an officer said the accused landed in the city on flight KQ 210 and 156 gold bars have been recovered from the from the Kenyan National.

The officer added: “Said had concealed the gold bars in his waist belt with 26 pockets and four nylon knee caps worn under the trousers. The belts and knee caps are specially designed for smuggling gold.” The police said that the gold bars that have been recovered are worth Rs 6.37 lakhs. “Another accused, Ibrahim Ali Hussain, was apprehended later after he entered the seven-star hotel to receive the gold bars,” said an officer.

