KEM Hospital staff protest cut in salaries

Staffers at the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Wednesday, protested against incomplete salaries due to biometric attendance system introduced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) across all its hospitals and ward offices. Hundreds of paramedical workers protested outside dean Dr Avinash Supe’s office, demanding to end the biometric system or replace it until the issue gets resolved.

Implemented across BMC-run hospitals, doctors, staffers and nurses have to use biometrics to register their entry and exit from hospital daily. The system is duplicated in several ward offices where BMC staffers have to register attendance through biometrics. According to officials, the biometric machine is linked with the aadhaar card of each employee, and requires seamless WiFi network to function.

According to Trishila Kamble, nursing secretary in BMC, under which 900 nurses from KEM hospital are attached, the machines are facing functional issues that affect attendance registration of staffers. “The machines stop working suddenly if too many people log in back to back. Staffers have to go to other machines to register their attendance. Those machines are also not functional 24 hours. In several cases, an entire month’s salary has not been deposited in staffers’ accounts despite reporting to work daily,” Kamble said.

On Wednesday, class III and IV employees took the protest to hospital gates even as several doctors joined in with similar issues. Across hospitals, 40 per cent of 17,000 employees have been affected by the salary cuts. On Thursday, another protest is scheduled at Nair hospital.

According to Dr Avinash Supe, dean at KEM hospital, the biometric machines are working well, but face repeated problems in network connection. “We have already escalated the matter. The cuts will be reversed and salaries will be paid,” he said, adding that a suggestion to de-link biometric with aadhaar for salaries has been mooted until the issue gets resolved.

Doctors attached with BMC hospitals also said that it is difficult to mark attendance if they are scheduled for conferences or outdoor assignments. Several staffers working in the evening or night shift have faced salary cuts in the digital system.

