KEM hospital sends its report to Supreme Court on abortion

THE KEM Hospital has submitted its report to the Supreme Court on a 24-year-old pregnant woman, who has approached the court to undergo abortion as her foetus has been diagnosed with growth anomaly that may lead to the baby’s death. The apex court had asked the hospital to give its opinion on the case after diagnosing the petitioner and her foetus. According to Dr Nikhil Datar, who is assisting the couple in the case, the hospital has already submitted its findings to the court. On Sunday, the woman and her husband were questioned by a panel of specialists at the hospital.

The panel comprised a radiologist, psychiatrist, gynaecologist and other experts.

In the diagnosis after she passed 20 weeks of gestation, the baby was found to have no kidneys. In such instances, a baby cannot survive beyond four hours after birth. The court will now take its decision based on the hospital’s report. This is the third such case to come up in a year that requires relief under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.