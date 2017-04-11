KEM Hospital: 22-yr-old held for attacking doctor

A 22-year-old youth was arrested after attacking a resident doctor with a blade at KEM Hospital early Monday morning.

According to the police, accused Sunil Bhamle is a drug addict and was under the influence of alcohol. Bhamle arrived at the hospital with minor injuries around 1 am on Monday. The police said he became increasingly agitated as no doctor was apparently free to attend to him.

“When he was told to wait, he picked up a surgical blade from a tray in the hospital and attacked the doctor,” said Dattatray Patil, senior inspector, Bhoiwada police station.

He added that personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation stationed at the hospital turned Bhamle in to the police. Bhamle was arrested and booked for causing hurt, Patil said.KEM Hospital

