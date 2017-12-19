Kelva beach: Couple held after drunk woman ‘bites’ cop’s finger

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A woman under the influence of alcohol allegedly bit and fractured a police officer’s finger at Kelva beach in Palghar district. The incident took place at Kelva beach, a popular weekend getaway, on Saturday when people complained to the police about a young couple heavily inebriated and creating nuisance.

“The couple was creating a ruckus on the beach… Local residents called the police,” said Siddhva Jaybhaye, assistant police inspector, Kelva police station. Jaybhaye added that the police took the couple to the police station and intended to book them for making nuisance under the influence of alcohol in public.

“The couple were not in their senses and could not even tell us their names. So, I asked for their identification cards and planned to call their families to take them away, as they were in no condition to go home by themselves… But the woman started scratching us with her nails,” said Jaybhaye.

Constable Swati Gunjal and Jaybhaye attempted to subdue the woman. However, the police said that the woman bit their fingers. “The woman bit the joint of a finger and fractured it. She also injured constable Gunjal’s little finger… But the woman had no idea what she was doing,” added Jaybhaye. The police booked the couple, Vijeta Devpa (28) and Ravindra Thakur (28) for using criminal force to obstruct a government official from carrying out their duty and with causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code. The couple was later arrested and on Sunday produced before a court, who remanded them to police custody until Tuesday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App