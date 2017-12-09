‘Keeping Him Alive’: Works of artist Karunakaran on display

C N Karunakaran C N Karunakaran

An exhibition of works by late C N Karunakaran, an artist from Kerala and one-time chairman of the Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi, is on at the Jehangir Art Gallery. The exhibition, ‘Keeping Him Alive’, has been organised by the artist’s family as part of the annual celebration of his works.

“My father passed away on December 14, 2013, and every year, we have an exhibition of his works as a way of honouring his memory and also to give people the chance to see his works,” said his son, a Kohi-based ad filmmaker, Ayillian Karunakaran. The exhibition will be on till December 11.

Born in 1940 in Brahmakulam, Kerala, Karunakaran studied art at the Government School of Arts and Craft in then Madras. He worked as an art director for Malayalam cinema over the course of his career, being part of movies like “Ore Thooval Pakshikal” and “Alicinte Anveshanam”. He worked with some of the most respected filmmakers in the industry like G Aravindan and T V Chandran. But Karunakaran’s most lasting impact was as an artist who, under the tutelage of his teacher, KCS Paniker, was one of the figures who shaped modern Indian art as it grew in the south.

His paintings, drawing on the temple murals of Kerala and India’s sculpture traditions, were known for their intricate details and vibrant colours. Karunakaran was also keen on contributing to art in other ways. He founded Chitrakoodam, Kerala’s first private art gallery in Kochi in 1973, and served as the chairman of the Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi in 2006 and 2010.

