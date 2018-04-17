Karjat ‘sexual assault’ case: Accused to undergo tests

Karjat police are planning to conduct medical tests for the 44-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted at least six girls at a residential school for hearing and speech impaired children. (Representational purpose) Karjat police are planning to conduct medical tests for the 44-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted at least six girls at a residential school for hearing and speech impaired children. (Representational purpose)

Karjat police are planning to conduct medical tests for the 44-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted at least six girls at a residential school for hearing and speech impaired children. The accused, currently in judicial custody, would be undergoing a potency test, the police said. The police are waiting to take him into custody after getting statements of all victims, sources said.

Senior inspector Sujata Tanawade said: “We are waiting to take statements of two other girls. We shall go to their houses to take the statements. Currently, even the interpreter is unavailable. So, we are waiting for the statements to be taken first.”

The accused, the police said, will have to undergo a potency test soon. “We shall take permission from the court and get his medical tests done to prove that he is potent. It is a regular procedure in such cases and is part of our evidence gathering,”

Tanawade said. Meanwhile, statements of six girls, who have given evidence that he would sexually assault them, have been taken. “Only eight girls lived in the school. Others were day-boarders. These girls were subjected to his brutality. He used to get drunk and also abuse boys regularly, on the premises,” said an official privy to the case.

