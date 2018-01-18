Kandivali pharmaceutical firm duped of Rs 17 lakh

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

A pharmaceuticals company based in Kandivali allegedly lost Rs 17 lakh in a transaction following an email fraud. The firm that manufactures machines for other pharmaceutical companies regularly imports parts from the Belgian supplier. The police said the firm had placed an order with the supplier in October last year for spare parts worth 23,000 Euros (Rs 17 lakh).

After part of the order was received the following month, the firm received an email from the supplier requesting that the amount be sent to another bank account. “But the mail was not sent by the Belgian executives that the firm had been regularly in touch with. Since the email address bore the name of the supplier, the accounts department of the Kandivali firm assumed that it was a genuine communication,” said an officer at Charkop police station.

According to the police, the email said an audit of the suppliers’ accounts was underway and payment for the order should be diverted to a bank account in London. After having complied with the request, the firm was shocked to receive an email from the Belgian supplier asking it for payment. Last week, the Kandivali-based company filed a complaint at Charkop police station.

An official said one person has been booked for cheating and impersonation under the Indian Penal Code and hacking a computer system under the Information Technology Act.

