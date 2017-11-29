Kamble praises Bhujbal for his work for poor, says society needs leaders like him

Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble (file) Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble (file)

Senior BJP leader and Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble Tuesday praised NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal for his work for the poor and wished for his release from the jail. Currently, Bhujbal is in judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case.

“Bhujbal is a leader who has been fighting for the cause of poor. There is a need for leaders like him to serve the society,” Kamble said at a function organised by Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad.

“I pray to god that Bhujbal be released from jail after completing the legal procedure. I am sure he would clear the legal hurdles and will come out on bail,” he added.

Kamble further said that Bhujbal was not able to get bail due to a clause in the law, which the Supreme Court has recently removed. It would be possible for him to get bail now, Kamble said.

“The legal inquiry against Bhujbal would continue. His release from jail would help in continuing the fight for the poor,” Kamble said.

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Upendra Kushwaha said that he was hopeful that Bhujbal would soon be out on bail.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Bhujbal contributed a lot in spreading the teachings of reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule across the country through Samata Parishad. “It was only due to Bhujbal that development of Mahatma Phule wada has taken place and it is converted as national memorial,” he added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App