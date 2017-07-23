Kamathipura: Area’s 150-yr-old heritage shrouded by its present

City-based Raah Geer conducts night walks in Kamathipura, a forgotten but “historically rich” part of the city. City-based Raah Geer conducts night walks in Kamathipura, a forgotten but “historically rich” part of the city.

AS DUSK sets in, a small section of the city awakens, in Kamathipura, south-central Mumbai. Cars with potential clients stand parked along the streets, as loudspeakers blare hit Bollywood numbers and women wait — a scene common to Mumbai’s red light district. But there is more to Kamathipura’s 14 dingy alleys than what is immediately visible, said Deepa Nandi.

An architect and the founder of Raah Geer — a city walk organisation — Nandi conducts night walks in Kamathipura, a forgotten but “historically rich” part of the city. “Every person and every lane in Kamathipura has a story to tell. The two-hour tour, which is conducted every three months, is aimed at sensitising Mumbaikars about the dying regions of Mumbai, and their stories. The tour takes participants across the 14 lanes, which are divided according to linguistic and cultural backgrounds of the sex workers,” said Nandi.

“People from different walks of life have been a part of these night walks, and it is highly rewarding to see them transform by the end of it,” she added.

These walks, conducted on weekend evenings, feature glimpses of the 150-year-old colonial structures. Additionally, the participants get to interact with the sex workers, thereby allowing them to know more about the place, which is infused with a rich culture and history.

“I visited the place in July last year, and I saw people living in shambles, struggling to make ends meet. Sex trade has become their only means of livelihood because society has created a barrier and it is difficult for them to rise above it,” said Thane-based Mohnish Yadav.

Another participant called the walk a “real eye opener”. He said in his interactions with the sex workers, he learnt of the stories of poverty and homelessness abound in these alleyways.

While many Mumbaikars prefer not to talk about Kamathipura, Nandi has managed to highlight its charm and history by conducting heritage walks for those willing to look beyond its notoriety. She also conducts walks in the deeper pockets of the city, which lends itself to various historical and cultural interpretations. The upcoming tours include the Dhobi Ghat of Mahalaxmi and various bazaars of Mumbai.

