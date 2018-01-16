Kamala Mills fire: Mojo’s Bistro owner Yug Tulli arrested, all accused in police custody now

Kamala Mills fire: The bar counter of Mojo’s Bistro after the fire at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File) Kamala Mills fire: The bar counter of Mojo’s Bistro after the fire at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested the co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Tulli, who was absconding following the fire in Kamala Mills on December 29. Tulli surrended this morning at NM Joshi Marg police station in the city. The fire, which killed 14 people, had largely engulfed two adjacent bars in the compound, Mojo’s Bistro and 1Above.Tulli will be produced before a court today.

Tulli and Yug Pathak, his partner, are booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Last week, a Mumbai session court rejected Tulli’s plea for anticipatory bail; his lawyer had arguing that the fire had not originated as Mojo’s.

Kamala Mills fire: The blaze killed 14 people on December 29 (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File) Kamala Mills fire: The blaze killed 14 people on December 29 (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

Yug Kaushal Pathak, the son of retired IPS officer K K Pathak, was arrested on January 5 after a report filed by the fire department found that the fire had broken out at Mojo’s. The pub is owned by Tirupati Restaurants and Cafe Pvt ltd. It has two directors, Tulli and Pathak. K K Pathak had served as a commissioner for Pune and Nagpur.

Tulli’s arrest comes a week after the owners of 1Above, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, were arrested. Charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well, the three are remanded to police custody till tomorrow, January 17. 1Above is owned by Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment.

The Sanghvi brothers were arrested by the police in Bandra last Wednesday, while Mankar was arrested a day later. In a hearing last week for custody, the prosecution had told a local court that the accused were responsible for the death of their guests — 13 patrons died in the fire, apart from one employee of 1Above. The defence advocate for the accused, meanwhile, argued that they were not responisble as the fire began at Mojo’s.

Kamala Mills fire: Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi are charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder Kamala Mills fire: Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi are charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Hotelier and alleged cricket bookie Vishal Kariya has also been arrested for “sheltering” the accused. Kariya, a close aide of the Sanghvi brothers, revealed during interrogation that he had advised them to seek legal help from a prominent lawyer. They were apprehended while approaching the lawyer on Link Road in Bandra. Kariya is currently out on bail, after furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000.

The initial arrests in the case were Kevin Bawa and Libson Lopez, a duo who worked as managers at the 1Above pub. They have been sent to judicial custody.(With inputs from PTI)

