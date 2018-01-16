Kamala Mills fire: Unfortunate incident has shaken our conscience, remarks Bombay HC

The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. (File Photo) The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. (File Photo)

Referring to the Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives over a fortnight ago, judges hearing a PIL in the Bombay High Court Monday said the “unfortunate incident” had shaken their conscience and it should serve as an eyeopener for the authorities to examine other eateries and bars and see if they were following necessary regulations.

A division bench of R M Borde and R G Ketkar was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former Mumbai Police commissioner Julio Ribeiro, seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident and also a direction to the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to carry out fire safety audit of all eateries and restaurants. The petition was filed through his lawyers, Sujay Kantawala and Ashish Mehta.

“The unfortunate incident has shaken our conscience… It is time the BMC puts its house in order,” said a division bench of Justice R M Borde and Justice R G Ketkar.

As many as 14 people died and over 30 others were injured when a massive fire swept through ‘1 Above’ and ‘Mojo’s Bistro’ pubs in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai in the early hours of December 29.

Appearing for the BMC, senior counsel Anil Sakhare said the state government had directed Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to submit a report on the incident. The same is likely to be submitted by the end of this week.

“The fire incident is a result of failure of the administration system to ensure strict adherence to regulations imposed on such eating hubs, bars, pubs…..The fire incident has opened our eyes and led us to examine the issue. We would like to know from the BMC what conditions need to be fulfilled before granting license for establishments serving food and beverages and whether the same are being adhered to especially in terms of fire safety norms,” said Justice Borde.

The bench also raised concerns relating to food stalls “everywhere in the city”. “An incident has happened in a restaurant, it can also happen in the open space,” said the court, permitting the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association to intervene in the matter.

