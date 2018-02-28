Kamala Mills fire: Two more arrested, chargesheet filed against 12

The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar

THE MUMBAI POLICE Wednesday arrested two more people in the December 29, 2017 blaze at the plush Kamala Mills Compound that killed 14 including 13 patrons. The City police also filed a 2706- page chargesheet against 12 accused including the owners of retro-bars- 1 Above, Mojo’s Bristo and Kamala Mills.

The two arrested have been identified as Dinesh Yashwant Mahale, Sub Engineer G/south ward with the BMC and Sandeep Shivaji Shinde, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Worli Division.

” While Mahale failed to raze the illegal constructions at the two resto-bars, Shinde issued fire NOC based on the report submiitted by arrested accused junior fire officer Rajendra Patil. Patil purported submitted forged pictures to help the establishments get NoC,” said an officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The 12 accused have been chargesheeted under certain sections of the IPC including those for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating and forgery..

“NM JOSHI Marg police Station has submitted 2706 pages chargesheet of C. .R. No 304,337,338,285, 197,198,465,471, 119,34,36 IPC regarding Kamla Mill Fire incident against 12 accused arrested in the case in the MM Court, Bhoiwada, Mumbai. Charge sheet against fire Brigade officer accused Rajendra Patil will be submitted after sanction,” said Mumbai Police PRO, DCP Deepak Devraj.

14 including 13 patrons and a staff died in the fire at the Kamla Mills Compound on December 29 . The police subsequently arrested the owners of two resto-bars- 1 Above namely Abhijeet Mankar, Kripesh and Jigar Sanghavi and Mojo’s Bristo – Yug Tuli and Yug Pathak and owner of Kamala Mills Ramesh Govani in the case. Pathak is the son of retired IPS officer KK Pathak.. Police had also arrested two managers of 1Above- Kevin Bawa and Libson Lopez – who worked as managers at 1Above..All the accused are in judicial custody

