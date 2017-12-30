Kamala Mills fire: Trying to save their aunt, two brothers from US lose their lives

Dhairya Lalani Dhairya Lalani

Two brothers, who were on a holiday in Mumbai from the US, died in the Kamala Mills Compound fire on Friday morning after venturing back into the building to locate their aunt. The three were celebrating with several other friends and were at a table near the entrance of the 1Above restaurant and pub where the fire is said to have reportedly broken out and spread.

Fire officers located the bodies of Dhairya Lalani (26) and Vishwa Lalani (23) inside the washroom of the pub, along with several other bodies, including that of their aunt Pramila Kenia (68), a Dadar (East) resident. Officers said the three had no burn injuries on their bodies and had apparently died of suffocation inside the washroom where several appeared to have huddled.

Vishwa Lalani Vishwa Lalani

Dhairya and Vishwa Lalani arrived in Mumbai two weeks ago. Having attended a series of weddings in the family over the past few days, on Thursday night, their aunt planned a party for the two at 1 Above, inviting several of their friends. A friend of the family said, “They had a table booked near the entrance of the pub. So, when the fire broke out, those near the table immediately stepped out of the restaurant. But after coming out, the two brothers realised that their aunt Pramila wasn’t with them.”

The duo then went to locate their aunt. “Two of their friends were struggling near the toilet. They saw Dhairya and Vishwa inside 1 Above after the place caught fire. The two friends chose to brave the fire and ran through the pub to the exit and managed to escape,” said Shah. The three bodies were later found in the toilet of the establishment.

Dhairya has been in the US since the last five years and recently resigned from his job as a software consultant and had come to meet his family. His date of return wasn’t fixed.

A police officer claimed the Lalani brothers had burn injuries on their hands, indicating they may have attempted to save more lives while they tried to rescue their aunt Pramila.

