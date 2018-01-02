Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Two Mumbai pub managers held, in police custody till Jan 9

A candlelight march at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on New Year’s Eve in memory of those killed in the fire at Kamala Mills compound. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) A candlelight march at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on New Year’s Eve in memory of those killed in the fire at Kamala Mills compound. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

TWO MANAGERS of the 1Above pub in the Kamala Mills, where 14 died in a blaze last week, were arrested by Mumbai police on Monday.

Lisbon Lopez (34) and Kevin Bawa (35) were sent to police custody till January 9 by the metropolitan magistrate in Bhoiwada. The three owners of the pub — Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijit Sanghvi — are at large.

The prosecution claimed that during the police investigation, and according to statements given by other employees of the pub, it had emerged that the two managers allegedly had knowledge of violations that could prove dangerous if an incident like a fire were to occur. The police also claimed that the accused did not help the customers escape from the fire. Instead, they fled.

“There was no intention to cause death but the accused had knowledge that there was unauthorised construction on the pub’s premises. This attracts the punishment under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. It is a serious offence and maximum police custody should be given,” said prosecutor Sanjay Wadhawane, seeking 14 days in police custody.

The remand application submitted by the police claimed that the two managers were aware that there was a narrow passageway leading to the lift to exit the pub. The emergency exit door leading to a staircase was also blocked, the application said.

BMC in its demolition drive took action against businesses which are not complying with the norms at Kamala Hills compound. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BMC in its demolition drive took action against businesses which are not complying with the norms at Kamala Hills compound. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Police on Sunday questioned Yug Pathak, the co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro that allegedly flouted conditions under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. Pathak is the son of retired IPS officer K K Pathak, who has served as commissioner in Pune and Nagpur. Yug reportedly said no condition was violated in Mojo’s Bistro, which is adjacent to 1Above.

The police have booked the owner of Kamala Mills Ramesh Govani, Mojo’s co-owner Yug Tuli and the owner of another eatery called P22, Shailendra Singh, under the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act. The owners of 1Above — Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar — are also named in this FIR. Kripesh, Jigar and Abhijeet are also named in the FIR on the fire.

The managers have been booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, among others.

A preliminary probe has ruled out short-circuit as the cause of the fire. Investigators are probing if flames during a bartender’s fire stunt or burning coal in serving hookahs caused the blaze. A source said: “There is some evidence to back the theory that the fire may have started at Mojo’s Bistro. We are not ruling it out.”

