Kamala Mills fire tragedy: 1Above pub owners sent to police custody till Jan 17

Kamala Mills fire tragedy: While the Sanghvi brothers were arrested from Bandra in suburban Mumbai on late Wednesday evening, Mankar was arrested in wee hours of Thursday. Kamala Mills fire tragedy: While the Sanghvi brothers were arrested from Bandra in suburban Mumbai on late Wednesday evening, Mankar was arrested in wee hours of Thursday.

A day after their arrest in the Kamala Mills building fire case, the three owners of 1Above restaurant in Mumbai – Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar – have been sent to police custody till January 17. Meanwhile, the bail application of two of its owners has been rejected by court. The development comes a day after the three absconding accused were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday. Mankar’s arrest on Thursday was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Virendra Mishra. At least 14 people were killed in the deadly blaze at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound.

While the Sanghvi brothers were arrested from Bandra in suburban Mumbai on late Wednesday evening, Mankar was arrested in wee hours of Thursday. The accused were arrested days after the Mumbai Police arrested hotelier and alleged cricket bookie Vishal Kariya who provided workable leads to the Mumbai Police. Kariya is a close family friend of the accused. Also Read: Abhijeet Mankar, owner of 1Above arrested; search on to nab Mojo’s owner

Aside from 1Above, the police had booked the owners of Mojo’s Bistro as well in the case. While Mojo’s Bistro’s owner, Yug Pathak, the son of retired IPS officer K K Pathak, has been arrested, other owner, Yug Tulli, has been absconding and has not been granted an interim relief by a Mumbai court. Earlier the police had arrested two persons — Kevin Bawa and Libson Lopez — who worked as managers at 1Above pub. The duo have been sent to judicial custody.

Last week, the Mumbai Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who gave information about Abhijeet Mankar, Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi. The trio have been absconding since the day of the fire.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mumbai court had sent hotelier Vishal Kariya to eight-day police custody for ‘sheltering’ the accused in case. Police claimed that Kariya, who was arrested on Tuesday, had ‘sheltered’ the owners of 1Above pub who have been absconding ever since. Kariya was arrested by the M Joshi Marg police under Section 216 of the IPC (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered). Also Read: Mumbai hotelier sent to police custody for ‘sheltering’ accused

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd