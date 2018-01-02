Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Mumbai police awards saviour cop

Shinde, who lives in a chawl with his family, continued to move people out of harm’s way that night. Shinde, who lives in a chawl with his family, continued to move people out of harm’s way that night.

Constable Sudharshan Shinde was on patrol on Thursday night when he heard of a massive fire in the 1 Above resto-pub in Kamala Mills. On reaching the premises in Lower Parel, he saw firefighters heading upstairs using the emergency exit and followed them.

“I thought they would need more manpower, so I went with them to the top floor. The firefighters broke open the exit door of the pub. As soon as we entered, I saw a girl lying there. As we didn’t have a stretcher, I picked her up and rushed downstairs,” Shinde said.

On his way out, he realised that the steps of the emergency exit had become slippery. “I remember every step I took, because I knew that if I fell, I would end up hurting her more. I wasn’t the only one who helped these injured, I was accompanied by several police personnel,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said, the woman did not survive.

His service did not go unnoticed. He was felicitated by Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Monday. At the Mumbai police headquarters, Shinde received a token of appreciation from the CP. He said it was a “dream come true”.

Shinde said, “While I was moving people from the spot to a safe distance, I noticed that some people stuck on the roof were calling for help using their mobile’s torchlights.”

He added: “During my training period, I was taught to be brave and help the people. I have joined the force to help people.”

