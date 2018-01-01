Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Mumbai Police arrest two managers of 1 Above lounge

Kamala Mills fire: 14 people were killed in the tragedy. Kamala Mills fire: 14 people were killed in the tragedy.

Two managers of 1 Above lounge were arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the Kamala Mills fire tragedy which claimed 14 lives. They were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police claimed the managers, Kevin Bawa and Nitesh, fled from the spot on the night of the tragedy and failed to rescue the patrons.

The arrests came a day after two relatives of 1 Above lounge owners Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi were arrested and released on bail. The duo were accused of harbouring the wanted brothers. Police also alleged that they helped the Sanghvi brothers engage a lawyer, among other things.

Police lodged FIRs against the brothers, 1 Above lounge co-owner Abhijeet Manka, the owner of Mojo’s Bistro and the owner of Kamala Mills. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also lodged a complaint against the owners of Mojo’s Bistro and Kamala Mills.

On Sunday morning, the Byculla police lodged an FIR against Rakesh Sanghvi, Aditya Sanghvi and Mahendra Sanghvi. “We received information that they have been sheltering the accused, helped them get lawyers and know their hideouts. The arrests were made to get more information,” said DCP Deepak Deoraj, Mumbai police spokesperson.

The three Sanghvis, all residents of Mazgaon, were booked under Section 216 of the Indian Penal Code, Byculla police said. “We have arrested Rakesh and Aditya Sanghvi and are looking for Mahendra Sanghvi,” said senior inspector Avinash Shingte. However, both accused were released on bail by the Bhoiwada court, Deoraj said. “The offence was bailable and the court granted them bail,” he added.

The owners are still on the run and police have issued a lookout notice.

