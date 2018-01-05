Kamala Mills fire: Toilet in which 14 died was illegal, Owner to cops

A candlelight march at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on New Year’s Eve in memory of those killed in the fire at Kamala Mills compound. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) A candlelight march at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on New Year’s Eve in memory of those killed in the fire at Kamala Mills compound. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

IN HIS statement to Mumbai Police, Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Gowani has claimed that the toilet in which the victims took refuge to escape the fire at 1Above resto-pub on December 29 was illegal and built without his knowledge by the pub owners.

The toilet became a death trap for 13 customers and one staff member who had taken refuge in it.

According to the police, Gowani, a Worli resident, said he had rented out space to Mojo’s Bistro six months ago, while 1Above was allotted the space a year ago.

He told the police the owners of the two outlets had approached him, seeking a place to open resto bars. “I told them they should follow all the norms and get permission from the fire department and BMC. It was after they agreed to it that we went ahead with the agreement and rented it out to them. I have done no wrong,” said an officer, quoting Gowani’s statement.

The police are in possession of a video shot on a mobile phone by a resident of a neighbouring tower, which allegedly shows the fire originating at 1Above and, within 52 seconds, engulfing the entire premises. In various media statements, 1Above has contested the police’s claim, claiming that the fire started in Mojo’s Bistro.

“Even if 1Above makes such claims, we have a video shot by a resident of a neighouring highrise, which clearly shows the fire started at 1Above and, within 52 seconds, gutted the entire premises. This video is now a crucial piece of evidence against the accused,” said a senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

