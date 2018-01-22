Kamala Mills Fire: 3 accused remanded in police custody

The trio were produced before a holiday court in Bhoiwada on Sunday. Ganesh Shirsekar The trio were produced before a holiday court in Bhoiwada on Sunday. Ganesh Shirsekar

THREE PEOPLE including a fire officer who were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with the Kamala Mills fire were remanded in police custody till January 25. The police told the holiday court on Sunday that they wanted to investigate the roles of arrested accused Ravi Bhandari, a partner at Kamala Mills, Utkarsh Pandey, the owner of hookah supply firm Nirvana and fire officer Rajendra Patil, in connection with the December 29 fire, which claimed 14 lives. Their names had come up in investigation after the police arrested the owners of 1Above pub and Mojo’s Bistro, investigating officer Suryakant Naikwadi told the court.

Bhandari, Patil and Pandey were arrested at the NM Joshi Marg police station on Saturday evening. The three were produced before a holiday court in Bhoiwada on Sunday afternoon. Naikwadi said they wanted to question Bhandari to find out who else was responsible for leasing out the property to the two resto-pubs.

But Bhandari’s lawyer said his client’s only mistake was that he was in an agreement with the accused. He added that Bhandari was a businessman and his office premises had already been seized. Arguing against police custody for Bhandari, the lawyer said that Bhandari has been cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and has submitted all documents.

The investigating officer told the court that Patil, the fire officer, had given a ‘fake certificate’ incorrectly stating that the two restaurants were open air restaurants a week before the fire. Patil was also negligent in not ensuring there were fire exits, he added.

But Patil’s lawyer, Sahil Salvi, argued that the No Objection Certificate given by the fire officer was a conditional one and based on the documents the police cannot seek his custody. Pandey, the owner of the hookah supply firm, had an internal agreement with Yug Tuli, one of the partner’s of Mojo’s Bistro, over supplying hookah at Mojo’s Bistro, Naikwadi told the court. He said hookah should not have been served there as the Bistro did not have permission for it. This showed negligence on Pandey’s part, Naikwadi said. But Pandey’s lawyer, Sayaji Nangre, said his client was not present at the place of offence and should not be sent to police custody.

After hearing the contentions of both sides, the court remanded the trio in police custody till January 25.

The three arrests were made last evening after Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta submitted his report to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the report, he mentioned factors which caused the tragedy last month. The owners of the 1 Above pub, Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, as well as the owners of the adjoining Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Pathak and Yug Tuli, have been arrested by the police.

