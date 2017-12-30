Kamala Mills fire: Teams to inspect restaurants after BMC commissioner’s order

BMC chief Ajoy Mehta at the fire spot. Nirmal Harindran BMC chief Ajoy Mehta at the fire spot. Nirmal Harindran

In view of parties and gatherings at restaurants across the city on New Year’s eve, the BMC commissioner has directed all zonal deputy municipal commissioners and assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 administration to form a team of officials to conduct inspections of all restaurants.

The team, which will comprise of officials from the Building and Factory department, medical officer of Health and Fire Brigade, will conduct inspections of all restaurants to ensure that they are fire compliant and have proper fire escape routes/staircases/open spaces, besides ensuring that they have all fire safety/fighting equipments in place. The team will also inspect whether or not the restaurants are encroachment-free.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App