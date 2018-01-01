Kamala Mills fire: Shiv Sena MP writes to CM Fadnavis, demands judicial probe

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has demanded a judicial probe into the fire at Kamala Mills compound and sought a fire security audit of commercial structures across Mumbai.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sawant said those responsible for the fire at the Kamala Mills compound should face stringent action, and also alleged that illegal commercial buildings in the city were functioning with political patronage.

“The fire at Mojo’s Bistro and 1 Above restro-bar on the intervening night of December 28 and 29 killed 14 innocent people. Later, it came to light that the structures were flouting fire safety norms and had also encroached into open spaces. I demand a judicial probe into this matter and at the earliest,” Sawant said in the letter, which was seen by The Indian Express.

Sawant also said that Kamala Mills, Raghuvanshi Mills, Maatulya Mills, Todi Mills and Phoenix Mills have huge “illegal” residential and commercial structures.

He said, “Premises like Kamala Mills compound and High Street Phoenix Mall have illegal constructions and have become death traps. I demand fire security audit to be conducted soon and action must be initiated against BMC’s corrupt officials and the owner of the structures who have been openly flouting norms (sic).”

Sawant said the questions he has raised in the matter would bring to light more violations openly taking place in the Kamala Mills compound. “Was the construction on the mill compound done after acquiring requisite permission? If permission was acquired, was the construction done according to the permission, did the fire brigade inspect the spot, and issued an NOC to these structures? All these and many questions need to be probed,” said Sawant.

He added, “At one end, three to four storey hutments are mushrooming near Bandra East station, on the other illegal commercial units like Bhanu farsan shop operate without any fear of action, leading to the death of 12 labourers. However, the civic body conducts inspections and takes action according to their comfort (sic).”

Citing rampant illegal constructions across the city, former IAS officer and Advocate Abha Singh, who has also written to Fadnavis, slammed the civic body. “The BMC commissioner himself has illegally given approval for setting up 18 restaurants in Kamala Mills compound by relaxing norms under Development Control Regulations,” she said.

