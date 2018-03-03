Kamala Mills fire: Running fan next to burning coal for hookahs caused fire, says chargesheet

Kamala Mills fire: The situation worsened due to other factors such as combustible material kept in both the restaurants, unauthorised constructions and a blocked fire exit at 1Above. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Kamala Mills fire: The situation worsened due to other factors such as combustible material kept in both the restaurants, unauthorised constructions and a blocked fire exit at 1Above. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

A fan left switched on next to burning coal meant for hookahs caused the Kamala Mills fire, according to the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police. The fire on December 29 last year began at Mojo’s Bistro and spread to adjacent restaurant-pub 1Above, causing the death of 13 patrons and a staff member there, the police said. The cause of the fire, they claimed, was the alleged negligence of a staffer at Mojo’s Bistro.

The situation worsened due to other factors such as combustible material kept in both the restaurants, unauthorised constructions and a blocked fire exit at 1Above. According to the police, Mojo’s Bistro served hookah to its patrons on the open terrace illegally and employed separate staff for it. The hookah manager at the restaurant has told the police that he worked along with four men. They were employed with Nirvana, a company owned by arrested accused Utkarsh Pandey, which supplied hookah services to Mojo’s Bistro.

At the restaurant, on the right corner next to the bar counter, there was a counter to prepare hookahs. A table fan was fixed next to the coal to keep it burning. The manager told the police that arrested accused, Sayyed Ali, 22, was in charge of the counter that day.

“Since there would be many customers till late, I would send the four staffers under me to have dinner by turns. One the day of the incident, there was a delay in serving hookah at one of the tables. When I asked Ali the reason, he told me that the others have gone for dinner. I told him to switch the fan off, shut the coal grill and asked him to serve hookah to the customers. I turned around and stood near the high table and within minutes I heard someone yell ‘Fire, run, run’. I saw that the black curtain next to the hookah counter had caught fire and it had begun spreading rapidly,” he said in his statement to the police. “Ali was not at the counter and the table fan was still on.”

The police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 12 accused, including Ali, the owners and managers of 1Above, owners of Mojo’s Bistro and the owners of the Kamala Mills compound.

The police also claimed in the chargesheet that in August 2017, a day after BMC officials demolished the temporary shed constructed in the open terraces of 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro, owners of the two restaurants wanted it rebuilt. A man who provided services for temporary asbestos sheds at both the restaurants during monsoon claimed in his statement that the owners called him a day after the demolition, saying they wanted to rebuild it.

The witness told the police that he was in the business of installing temporary monsoon sheds and was contacted by owners of both the restaurants in May 2017. He told them that they would be required to take BMC permission for the shed to which they agreed. While Mojo’s Bistro paid Rs 7 lakh for the shed, 1Above paid Rs 12-13 lakh.

In August 2017, the witness said, the owners called him up to say that the BMC had removed the sheds and they would need it constructed again immediately. When he asked why the BMC demolished the shed if it was legal, they told him that it was at the behest of a news channel’s complaint within the same compound. He said, after monsoon, when he asked them when should he come to remove the shed, they sought more time.

According to the police, the fire spread rapidly through the sheets used in the shed. Also, staffers at 1Above told the police that the three owners — Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar — were present at the restaurant when the fire broke out. Most of the patrons told the police that after the fire broke out, they did not find any assistance from the managers and owners at the restaurant to find a way out. They said there was no signage on fire exits too. “The managers and owners ran away without helping,” witnesses claimed.

A patron of 1Above also told the police that his wife, who was separated from him in the commotion after the fire, called him to say that she was in the men’s bathroom. He advised her to stay put as the fire had rapidly spread in the restaurant. The man told fire brigade officials that people were stuck in the bathroom. Fire brigade officials who went to rescue them told the police that when they reached there, 14 people were lying on the ground. All 14 died of suffocation.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya