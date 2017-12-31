Kamala Mills fire: Relatives of ‘1-Above’ pub owners arrested for allegedly providing shelter, released on bail

Aditya Sanghvi (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Aditya Sanghvi (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Two relatives of ‘1-Above’ pub owners, who were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly providing shelter to Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, were released on bail on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The Sanghvi brothers along with co-owner Abhijeet Manka were booked after a fire at their establishment claimed 14 lives on Friday.

The police had issued lookout notices against Sanghvi brothers, who are yet to be arrested. Their uncle Rakesh Sanghvi and cousin Aditya Sanghvi were taken into custody, PTI quoted senior police inspector, Byculla, Avinash Shingthe as saying.

“I am a relative of the owners of ‘1 Above’ restaurant. We have no connection with the restaurant. Don’t know why we were arrested and I have no idea where the owners are,” said Aditya Sanghvi.

The pub owners have been booked on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Meanwhile, the NM Joshi Marg police probing the fire incident recorded the statements of nearly 27 eye-witnesses. “So far, we have recorded statements of about 27 eye-witnesses. We are searching for more witnesses in connection with the incident,” a police official said.

1-Above is owned by Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment, LLP. Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar are the three partners of the company. All the three are shown as wanted accused in the case registered by Mumbai Police. It is a Mumbai-registered limited liability (LLP) company incorporated on 25 July 2016 with an initial capital of Rs 1 lakh.

At least 14 people died, 11 of them women, and 54 others were injured as a fire swept through a pub and the rest of the building where it was located in the early hours of Friday in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

The fire started after 12:30 am at the ‘1-Above’ pub on the terrace and quickly spread to Mojo pub on the third floor, said a BMC official. Most of the victims died of asphyxiation, said Avinash Supe, dean of the KEM hospital where the injured and dead were brought. After preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire, the Mumbai police registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of 1-Above.

