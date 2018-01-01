Kamala Mills fire: Pub owners still on the run, kin held, released

A bulldozer takes down one of the eateries in the Kamala Mills compound. (Express Photo) A bulldozer takes down one of the eateries in the Kamala Mills compound. (Express Photo)

Two relatives of 1 Above lounge owners Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi, who were arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly harbouring and helping the brothers, were later released on bail. While the duo claim they do not know the whereabouts of the Sanghvi brothers, police say they helped the latter in procuring a lawyer, among other things.

Two days after a fire in Kamala Mills engulfed 1 Above lounge and Mojo’s Bistro, police are still looking for Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi.

The police have lodged FIRs against them, 1 Above lounge co-owner Abhijeet Manka, the owner of Mojo’s Bistro and the owner of Kamala Mills. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also lodged a complaint against the owners of Mojo’s Bistro and Kamala Mills.

Police have been unable to arrest any of them, and have released lookout notices against the Sanghvi brothers to prevent them from leaving the country.

On Sunday morning, the Byculla police lodged an FIR against Rakesh Sanghvi, Aditya Sanghvi and Mahendra Sanghvi. “We received information that they have been sheltering the accused, helped them get lawyers and know their hideouts. The arrests were made to get more information,” said DCP Deepak Deoraj, Mumbai police spokesperson.

The three Sanghvis, all residents of Mazgaon, were booked under Section 216 of the Indian Penal Code, Byculla police said. “We have arrested Rakesh and Aditya Sanghvi and are looking for Mahendra Sanghvi,” said senior inspector Avinash Shingte. However, both accused were released on bail by the Bhoiwada court, Deoraj said. “The offence was bailable and the court granted them bail,” he added.

While the police maintain that the accused had been sheltering the Sanghvi brothers, Aditya Sanghvi has denied this, telling media that they had no idea where the brothers were. “I am a relative of the owners of 1 Above restaurant. We have no connection to the restaurant. I don’t know why we were arrested and I have no idea where the owners are,” he said. “We are investigating and shall arrest the owners of the pubs soon,” Deoraj said without giving more information.

