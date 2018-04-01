Kamala Mills fire probe: police accuse fire officer of ‘dereliction of duty’

The Kamala Mills compound. (File) The Kamala Mills compound. (File)

The N M Joshi Marg police filed its second chargesheet in the Kamala Mills fire case against station fire officer Rajendra Patil. The fire officer was not named in the first chargesheet, filed against 12 other accused, as the police had not yet received the sanction to prosecute him.

In the chargesheet filed over two weeks ago, the police claim to have evidence to show that Patil was on leave the day he claimed to have conducted an on-site inspection of 1Above restaurant in Kamala Mills.

While the “inspection” was allegedly done on December 22, the fire took place within a week on December 29, claiming 14 lives.

The fire allegedly began at Mojo’s Bistro, when burning coal on the hookah counter was left unattended and spread rapidly through the combustible roof to the adjacent 1Above, leading to the death of 13 patrons and a staff member.

“In the chargesheet, we have attached the diary from Patil’s office, where he had made an entry about his leave on December 22. It was found that he had claimed to have made an inspection of 1Above on the same day, when he was purportedly on leave,” said a police officer.

According to the officer, Patil had, a day after the alleged inspection, submitted a report for a fire NOC to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 23.

In his statement given to BMC, which conducted an inquiry into the fire, Patil said he visited the premises of 1Above on December 22 and accordingly an NOC was forwarded to the BMC.

Patil had said he had observed that the terrace was open to the sky and photographs were taken by him, which were attached for the approval of senior officials of the fire department.

Patil was arrested on January 20 with the police claiming that there was prima facie evidence of “dereliction in his duties”. The police claimed he had colluded with the other accused in giving an allegedly false report, concealing an illegal shed covered with flammable asbestos sheet and tarpaulin was constructed on the terrace, where the restaurants were situated. “It is practically impossible to construct such a large terrace covering within such a short time as it was totally refurbished on the date of incident 28-29/12/2017. It appears very clearly that either the photos were backdated and taken when this structure was not constructed or he did not visit the site and trusted the photographs submitted by the owner of restaurant. In both cases, he failed to perform his duty as expected,” the inquiry report said.

The police have also filed additional documents in the nearly 500-page chargesheet filed on March 17, including statements of some injured witnesses, who were unavailable earlier.

Yug Tuli bail rejected

The sessions court rejected the bail application of Mojo’s Bistro owner Yug Tuli on Saturday. This is the second time the court has rejected his application.

Citing change in circumstance, as the chargesheet was filed in the case by the police in February, Tuli had applied for bail again. Tuli’s advocates submitted that no harm to life had been caused in his restaurant and that section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) could not be applied against him.

Special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty, however, opposed the plea submitting that he had violated fire safety rules and if granted bail there was a possibility of him tampering and influencing witnesses.

