Kamala Mills fire: Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for information on pub owners

An official said that police teams were trying to track the three and a lookout notice had also been issued.

The Mumbai Police on Friday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to those providing information about the whereabouts of the owners of ‘1 Above’ pub in the Kamala Mills Compound, a police spokesperson said, as reported by PTI.

The pub owners, Kripesh Mansukhlal Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, have been absconding ever since a fire claimed 14 lives and injured over 30 others on December 29.

An offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304, 337, 338, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at the N M Joshi Marg police station following the incident. An official said that police teams were trying to track the three and a lookout notice had also been issued.

