Kamala Mills fire: Owners of Mills, 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro booked under MRTP Act

Kamala Mill compound on the New Year night. Express photo by Pradip Das, 1st January 2018, Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani and Mojo’s Bistro and 1Above owners under sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, for allegedly violating norms and making illegal constructions. Three separate FIRs were registered a day after the fire broke out in Kamala Mills Compound that killed 14 and injured several others. The police said the case was registered on the basis of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation report in which there were complains of illegal construction. After the incident, civic officials conducted an inquiry and found several violations, said an investigator.

The report stated that Mojo’s Bistro had constructed an unauthorised shed inside the establishment while 1Above owners had two rooms made of asbestos sheets, along with illegal construction of a shed. The investigators re-arrested Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani, along with Mojo’s Bistro owners, Yug Tulli and Yug Pathak, and 1Above owners, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, on Monday. They were produced in Bhoiwada court and remanded in judicial custody.

Senior police inspector Ahmad Pathan from N M Joshi Marg police station said: “We re-arrested the five under MRTP Act and they were sent back to Arthur Road jail after they were remanded in judicial custody by Bhoiwada court. We didn’t arrest 1Above’s third partner, as he didn’t sign on any legal document.” A police officer added that 1Above had six fire extinguishers inside the establishment, but none of them worked at the time of the blaze.

