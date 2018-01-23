Kamala Mills fire: Owner held for allowing structural changes

Govani is said to have told investigators that the owners of the two restaurants had made the changes without informing him. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar Govani is said to have told investigators that the owners of the two restaurants had made the changes without informing him. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar

The NM Joshi Marg police arrested Kamala Mills Compound owner Ramesh Govani Monday evening in connection with alleged violations and irregularities in the constructions within the premises. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act.

The arrest comes after the owners of two resto-bars where a fire killed 14 people on December 29, two managers of one of these pubs, an interior decorator, a fire officer and the supplier of hookahs were held. Govani’s partner Ravi Bhandari was arrested Saturday for leasing out premises to resto-bars against town planning norms, said sources.

According to the sources, Govani was arrested while returning from Pune. “We had information that he was hiding near Pune. A team was on the lookout for him and he was placed under arrest while returning from Pune,” said an official who did not wish to be named. Govani was detained near his house and later arrested, said the sources.

According to the police, Govani was arrested after a BMC report said he was negligent about structural changes that led to patrons at the bars being unable to escape when the fire broke out. “The BMC report points out that the owners of the restaurant along with the owners of the Kamala Mills premises had negligently caused structural changes and damages that led to the deaths in the accident. This along with the original FIR filed earlier made us track and arrest Govani,” said an officer.

Stating that the owners were responsible to check if licences were following lease conditions, an officer said the owners instead turned a blind eye to alterations, allowed erecting of frameworks that were combustible, use of tarpaulin sheets, etc.

Govani is said to have told investigators that the owners of the two restaurants had made the changes without informing him. “Govani was questioned earlier in connection with a case registered under the MRTP Act. During questioning, he claimed that he was not aware of the toilet constructed by the owners of 1Above. Any structural alternation, which is permanent in nature, requires the consent of the owner. However, Govani had claimed he wasn’t intimated about the toilet and learnt about the same only after the tragedy unfolded. He had also claimed that he was never consulted by the owners on the interiors,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the police believe Govani might prove important in the investigation. “We submitted our reply before the Bhoiwada magistrate court on Monday urging it to reject the bail applications of Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi, Abhijit Mankar and Yug Pathak as we are still investigating the case. The accused director of Kamala Mills Ravi Bhandari, fire station officer Rajendra Patil and hookah supplier Utkarsh Vinod Pandey are still in our custody and we might need the custody of these four as well so that we can investigate further,” said the investigating officer in the case.

