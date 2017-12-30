Kamala Mills fire: Pub employee awaiting promotion, a student, a homemaker and cousins

The mourning family members and friends of Kavita Dharani during her last rites in Ghatkopar on Friday. Dilip Kagda The mourning family members and friends of Kavita Dharani during her last rites in Ghatkopar on Friday. Dilip Kagda

Sarbajeet Parida (23)

Fondly called ‘Captain’, Sarbajeet Parida had joined 1Above as a steward six months ago. The 23-year-old was the only staffer to die in the blaze as he helped evacuate guests from the rooftop resto-bar. He had moved to Mumbai from Balasore in Odisha six months ago after landing his first job. He was due for a promotion, his cousin Sanjeev Patra said. “His work involved coordinating with other waiters for all guests. He was excited about the first promotion,” Patra said.

Parida lived in a rented flat in Santacruz. He is survived by his parents, both aged 50. “His sister is married. He was the only one looking after his parents and earning for the family,” Patra said. Parida had completed a course in hotel management in Odisha. Immediately after completing his studies, he started looking for jobs and cracked the interview in Mumbai.

Post-mortem reports showed Parida suffered minor burn injuries with some abrasions on the head and face. He died due to suffocation and fume inhalation. He is suspected to have been trapped inside one of the washrooms.

On Friday evening, his friends and cousin took his body back home on a flight. “We informed his parents in the morning. It is a shock for everyone,” Patra said.

Yasha Thakkar (22)

Thakkar, an Ahmedabad resident, had just finished her chartered accountancy exams and was visiting Mumbai to meet relatives. She was putting up in Mahalaxmi. On Thursday, she planned to visit the rooftop restaurant with her cousin. Her cousin survived the mishap. Her family claimed she had survived a car accident last New Year.

Kinjal Jayesh Mehta (27)

A homemaker, Kinjal had married three years ago and lived in Khetwadi with husband Jayesh and in-laws. On Thursday, she was with a group of over 15 people who had come to celebrate her friend Khushbu’s birthday. By midnight, half of their friends had left and only three couples were at the resto-bar. When the fire broke out, Kinjal and Khushbu rushed to the male washroom hoping they would escape the flames. Jayesh rushed to look for them in the women’s washroom but when he could not find them, he went outside. Both Khushbu and Kinjal had studied together in Hinduja College.

Kinjal Mehta’s father Bharat Shah during her funeral at Marine Lines on Friday. Janak Rathod Kinjal Mehta’s father Bharat Shah during her funeral at Marine Lines on Friday. Janak Rathod

Preeti Rajgarhia (49)

The Worli resident had returned from Vadodara where her mother-in-law had passed away a fortnight ago. Her husband Rajesh Rajgarhia said he had only finished the last rites of his mother and returned to Mumbai when his wife’s death took place in the blaze.

Tejal Gandhi (36) and Kavita Dharani (36)

The cousins, both Ghatkopar residents, had gone together for dinner at 1Above with seven other family members. Both lost their lives after they attempted to secure themselves in the washroom. Fashion designer Kavita’s son Sneh (17) suffered minor burn injuries while trying to escape the blaze. The remaining family members have been discharged from hospital. Tejal is survived by her husband Bhavin and a 10-year-old daughter.

