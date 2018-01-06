Kamala Mills fire: Mumbai Police likely to book Mojo’s Bistro owners today after fire brigade report

Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Mojo’s Bistro owners likely to be booked on charges of culpable homicide. (Express photo/Pradip Das) Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Mojo’s Bistro owners likely to be booked on charges of culpable homicide. (Express photo/Pradip Das)

In light of the Mumbai Fire Department report on the Kamala Mills fire, the Mumbai Police on Saturday may file charges on the owners of Mojo’s Bistro for culpable homicide. The development comes after the police received the fire department’s investigation report on Saturday. Senior officers said they will rely on the report submitted by the fire department – which stated that the fire broke out at Mojo’s Bistro.

Among the four cases filed by the police, three were for violating the Town Planning Act under which both the 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro had been booked. The latter was, however, not booked under the case filed for culpable homicide.

“Based on the report by the Fire Department, we have now decided to book Mojo’s Bristo in the same case as the one in which owners of 1Above are booked for that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Kamala Mills fire started at Mojo's Bistro, not 1Above: fire brigade report

Mojo’s Bistro is owned by Tirupati Restaurants and Cafe Pvt ltd, which was registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on March 23, 2017. The company has two directors – Nagpur based businessman Yug Ravindrapal Singh Tuli and Yug Kaushal Pathak. Pathak is the son of retired IPS officer KK Pathak who served as a commissioner for Pune and Nagpur. The company was incorporated with an authorised capital of Rs 1 crore and paid up capital of Rs 1 crore As per the records of Ministry of Corporate Affairs , the said company held its last Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2017 and the date of latest balance sheet filed was in March this year.

The Mumbai police had earlier said they had a mobile video in their possession which shows the fire originating from 1Above gutting down the entire premises in 52 seconds. Based on this, they had registered a case against 1Above.

An officer said that though the fire may not have originated from 1Above, there were several violations on their part. ” Eventually when we file the chargesheet, the charges against them will be framed on the basis of the evidence gathered against the two resto-bar,” a senior officer said.

The fire at Kamala mills on December 29 claimed 14 lives, 13 patrons and one staff at 1Above. The police later registered an FIR against the three partners of 1Above — Abhijeet Mankar, Kripesh and Jigar Sanghavi– all of whom are absconding since the day of fire. On Monday, the police arrested two persons, Kevin Bawa and Libson Lopez, who worked as managers at 1Above pub. The Mumbai police on Friday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who gave information about Abhijeet Mankar, Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi.

1Above is owned by Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment, LLP. Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar are the three partners of the company. All the three are shown as wanted accused in the case registered by Mumbai Police. It is a Mumbai-registered limited liability (LLP) company incorporated on 25 July 2016 with an initial capital of Rs 1 lakh. The company’s registration is that of Chaitya Towers Chs ltd in Mazgaon in South Mumbai.

