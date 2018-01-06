Kamala Mills fire: Mojo’s Bistro owners likely to be booked on charges of culpable homicide

The fire at Kamala Mills on December 29 claimed 14 lives. The fire at Kamala Mills on December 29 claimed 14 lives.

With the fire department submitting its technical report on the Kamala Mills fire incident, the Mumbai Police is likely to book the owners of Mojo’s Bistro on charges of culpable homicide.

The Mumbai Police had filed a total of four cases with regards to the incident. Three cases were filed for violating the Town Planning Act, for which both 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro had been booked. The latter was, however, not booked under the case filed for culpable homicide.

Senior officers said they will rely on the report submitted by the fire department — which stated that the fire began at Mojo’s Bistro — and are now likely to book Mojo’s Bistro on charges of culpable homicide. The owners of Mojo’s Bistro include Yug Pathak, son of retired IPS officer K K Pathak and Yug Tuli, a Nagpur-based businessman.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Virendra Mishra, said: “I am yet to receive the report from the fire department. We will decide on further course of action depending on what the report says.”

The Mumbai Police had earlier said that they had a video in their possession that shows the fire originating from 1Above and had registered a case against them. “However, priority will be given to the report of the fire department. If it says that the fire originated from Mojo’s Bistro, they will also be booked,” a police officer said.

An officer said that although the fire might not have originated from 1Above, several violations were found on their part as well. “ Eventually, when we file the chargesheet, the charges against them will be framed on the basis of the report submitted to us,” a senior officer said.

The fire at Kamala Mills on December 29 claimed 14 lives, 13 guests and one staff member at 1Above. The police later registered an FIR against the three partners of 1Above — Abhijeet Mankar, Kripesh and Jigar Sanghavi, all of whom are still at large.

On Monday, the police arrested two persons, Kevin Bawa and Libson Lopez, who worked as managers at 1Above pub.

